Olive retires as Wildcats’ head coach

Hot off the heels of their first ever state championship, the Wildcats have bid farewell to their fearless leader, as John Olive announced his retirement Sunday afternoon. Olive has served as the head coach of the Wildcats for 29 years and capped off his tenure with a state title in Chattanooga yesterday.
Olive announced his departure this after taking a team photo with the golden football at Tullahoma High School earlier today (Sunday).
"Its just time in life," Olive said. "Coaching is a young man's game. I've been very fortunate to have coached as long as I have. I think at the age of 63 I have been fortunate to have had as many years of coaching as I have."
Saturday saw the conclusion of the Tullahoma Wildcats best ever season, including the best season for Olive as a coach. The team brought home Tullahoma High School's first ever state title after winning the Class 4A Championship BlueCross Bowl in a 21-14 double overtime thriller over the two-time defending state champion Elizabethton Cyclones. Tullahoma also concluded its first-ever undefeated season with a 15-0 record.
"John Olive is Tullahoma High School and the community of Tullahoma," THS Principal Jason Quick said. "I've never met a person who has served a community and high school with more integrity and character than John Olive. It is evident in our school--not just with the football team, but also throughout all of our school. Whether you are an athlete or not, John has had an impact on your in some form or fashion."
Since 1993, Olive has coached the Wildcats to an overall 203-126 record. His overall coaching record stands at 229-141.
According to TCS Communications Specialist Zach Birdsong, Olive's original plan when he took over at the helm of the Wildcats was only to stay for a short while. However, the camaraderie of the Tullahoma community embraced him and his family, prompting the Olives to remain in Tullahoma.
"I had envisioned myself here in Tullahoma for four or five years," he said. "We stayed because of the group of friends that we have here. The Tullahoma community itself has been awesome to my family and to myself, and our church has been great."
Olive's tenure has not been without challenges, either. During the 2015 and 2016 seasons, the Wildcats went winless in back-to-back seasons. He said he was incredibly grateful that Tullahoma school officials allowed him to continue on as the head coach and keep his staff going into the 2017 season.
"To survive back-to-back seasons where we couldn't win a game is rather miraculous in itself, particularly in this day and time," he said of continuing to coach after the 0-20 period. "It meant a tremendous amount to me that the administration and the community still believed in us as coaches."
The winless streak concluded with the first game of the 2017 season, when the Wildcats defeated the Shelbyville Golden Eagles 37-29 at Shelbyville. The Wildcats would go on to complete the season at 5-5, just missing a playoff berth.
"We went 5-5, but we were a pretty good football team," the head coach said. "We took Marshall County and Maplewood to the wire. That proved to us that we could still win and that we still knew what we were doing as coaches."
The past four years Olive described as "nothing short of a blast" for him and his coaching staff. The Wildcats earned their way to the quarterfinals of the state playoffs in 2018 and again in 2020, with the latter run ending with a close loss to Nolensville. The Wildcats' continued playoff participation finally culminated in the first state title in school history Saturday.
"The last four years have been special," he said. "To win the state championship in your final season, that's a fun way to end your career."
Director of Schools Dr. Catherine Stephens said she has enjoyed working with Olive the last two years--her first in Tullahoma at the helm of Tullahoma City Schools--during a time that saw the football team combine for a 27-1 record. That lone loss came from the 2020 quarterfinals match, which the Wildcats lost 15-14.
"I am thankful to John for his leadership and especially for his commitment, service and dedication to the THS football program over the last 29 years," she said. "What an exciting journey he has had, and the state title is certainly a remarkable way to conclude his football coaching career with THS."
She also congratulated the large group of senior football players on winning their first state title, as well as Olive for guiding those players on the gridiron.
"It has been thrilling to enjoy my first two years as superintendent with this amazing group of senior athletes," she said. "Congratulations to Coach Olive on a remarkable football coaching career and a magnificent, historical football state championship win."
Olive leaves behind more than most high school football coaches in his legacy, as his sons, Jared and Caleb, also serve on his coaching staff, a move that is more unique to Olive. The two Olive sons have served on the Tullahoma coaching staff for the last five seasons. Having them, as well as the rest of his coaches and staff by his side, has helped extend his career, according to the head coach.
"It's hard to quantify just how much these coaches have meant to not only me but this program," he said. "They are men who have put in so much time and effort. Whether they are coaching in the weight room, serving as trainers or helping with travel or equipment care like Ricky Christy and his crew, they are all indispensable. It's hard to believe that it takes so many people to make a program like this function, but it does."
Olive thanked his wife, Cherie, for allowing him to follow his passion of being a high school football coach all these years.
"My wife is a jewel," he said. "Coaching is a seven-day-a-week job, and Cherie lives like a divorce during four or five months of the year. When we were younger, and our kids were little, she had to take care of them by herself because her husband was working 80 or 90 hours a week."
He also gave credit to all the football players who have come through Tullahoma throughout his tenure and beyond. Win or lose, Olive hopes that THS athletes over the past 29 years have learned something to carry with them throughout the rest of their lives, he said.
"I hope very young person who has come through our program has gained something positive out of their experience," he said. "These young people are the reason that we choose to teach, to coach and to invest. I hope recreated an experience that had a positive impact on their lives."
Birdsong told The News the search for a new football coach will be an open call, and Olive has not at this time submitted any names he thinks would be good options for THS to consider for the position. The official search is on starting Monday.
Olive will also continue in his role as Tullahoma City Schools Athletics Director, Birdsong confirmed to The News. He will only be stepping down from his role with the football program. Though he is continuing as athletic director, THS Principal Jason Quick will be the primary administrator in charge of the coaching search. Olive will only be involved as athletic director.