Omni-Channel Webinar.png

The Tullahoma Area Economic Development Corporation (TAEDC) is encouraging local businesses to register for the Zenergy Communications webinar on Wednesday, March 1, at 9:30 a.m. to help small businesses take an in-depth look at what omni-channel retail truly is and what trends are shaping the way consumers shop.

The webinar is part of a series of free small business training webinars that started in November 2022 and will run through May 2023.

Tags

Recommended for you