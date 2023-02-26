The Tullahoma Area Economic Development Corporation (TAEDC) is encouraging local businesses to register for the Zenergy Communications webinar on Wednesday, March 1, at 9:30 a.m. to help small businesses take an in-depth look at what omni-channel retail truly is and what trends are shaping the way consumers shop.
The webinar is part of a series of free small business training webinars that started in November 2022 and will run through May 2023.
According to TAEDC officials, TAEDC has partnered with Retail Strategies & Zenergy Communications for this webinar, set to start at 9:30 a.m., and will cover the foundation for successful retailers and the creation of an omni-channel solution, with seamlessly interchangeable platforms across all entities. The content of this webinar includes all the gears and mechanisms that propel a business through various sales and marketing channels.
The webinar’s guest speaker will be Linda Farha, President and Founder of Zenergy Communications.
Topics and questions that will be covered include:
What is an omni-channel retail strategy?
• Cross-channel approach
• Integrated
• Cohesive
• Summary of possible approaches
Why an omni-channel retail strategy is invaluable?
• Gain competitive advantage
• Better customer experience means higher customer retention
• Increased sales
• Improved operational efficiency and reduced costs
• Better data collection
How to build your omni-channel retail strategy
1: Find out what your customers want
2: Identify your existing (and potential) touchpoints
3: Pick your channels
4: Identify the technological platforms your omni-channel offering requires
5: Incorporate personalization
6: Communicate your omni-channel offering
Key webinar takeaways
By the end of this webinar, attendees should have a thorough understanding of the following as it pertains to building a robust omni-channel strategy: