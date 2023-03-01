Partly cloudy early followed by scattered thunderstorms this afternoon. High around 75F. Winds SSW at 10 to 15 mph. Chance of rain 50%..
Coffee County Sheriff Deputy Eric Nunley was charged with DUI and possession of a handgun while under the influence on Feb. 23, after coworkers reported the man acting as if he was intoxicated.
According to the department, on Thursday, Coffee County Sheriff’s Administration was notified by staff that one of their coworkers was acting as if they were under the influence.
Administration contacted the deputy, Eric Nunley, and noticed a smell of an intoxicant on his person. Staff questioned Nunley asked if he would submit to a breath test to determine the alcohol content of his blood.
He was taken for field sobriety tests as well as a breath alcohol test.
According to reports, the results of the breath alcohol test revealed that Nunley had a blood alcohol level over the legal limit.
Nunley was immediately taken into custody and charged with DUI and possession of a handgun while under the influence, bond set at $4,000. A blood sample was also taken and submitted to TBI for analysis.
Assistant Chief Frank Watkins said, “The Coffee County Sheriff’s Office has always held its officers and staff to a high standard and when an incident such as this occurs it puts a dim light on the trust that the citizens have bestowed upon us. We want to let the citizens know that we regret that this has taken place, but whenever we receive a complaint we want to ensure the citizens that we take quick action to validate the complaint and take the appropriate actions.”