The Tullahoma High School and Middle School tennis teams recently joined together to donate old tennis balls and new toys to a special K-9 unit Storm.
THS tennis coach, Ashley Abraham, as well as players gathered two large boxes of tennis balls to donate for training purposes for Storm. Derek Bowles is the K-9 handler for the Tullahoma Police Department.
“He was kind enough to show us a detection demo with Storm beside the Tullahoma High School tennis courts. The players loved it!” Abraham said.
Storm is a 5-year-old Belgian Malinois, imported from the Netherlands.
“He is trained in narcotics detection, handler protection, apprehension tracking, building searches for suspects, article searches, and off leash obedience,” Bowles explained. “He’s assisted with a number of arrests and has been utilized in narcotics seizures on numerous occasions.”
Storm placed first in the regional OnPoint K-9 police canine seminar and competition in March of 2023. This seminar consisted fifty total K-9 teams throughout the southeast and Midwest regions. Storm has additional narcotics awards, placing second on two different occasions (2021, 2023) in the Randy Hare narcotics detection scramble at the OnPoint K-9 police canine seminar and competition.
“We have patrol and narcotics certifications through the National Narcotic Detector Dog Association and American Working Dog. Storm has been involved in more than 100 arrests, and is responsible for several pounds in combined narcotics seizures throughout his career thus far,” Bowles said.
Storm and Bowles have been a certified police service dog team since December 2019. Storm does reside with Bowles and his family.
Upcoming Tullahoma Police Department events include ‘National Night Out’ which is a community outreach program to interact with law enforcement and first responders. The event is on Oct. 3 from 5 p.m.-7 p.m. at Frazier McEwen Park in Tullahoma. Community partners that provide resources like United Way of Highway 55 will be present as well. The Tullahoma Police Department is planning on introducing other events and give-back campaigns in the near future like food, toy, and blood drives. The goal of these outreach events is to educate, as well as display their passion about serving and keeping our community protected and safe.