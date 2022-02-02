The Tullahoma Police Department will be shifting its records management to a different software. At the Monday, Jan. 24, meeting of the Tullahoma Board of Mayor and Aldermen, the board approved a $68,500 purchase of iSOMS software, which the department will use for its records management.
According to Police Chief Jason Williams and City Administrator Jennifer Moody, the department was notified in 2020 that its current software, called WINSOMS, produced by M&M Micro Systems, would no longer be supported by the company some time in 2022. The vendor offered to replace and upgrade the department's program with the new platform, iSOMS, which is a web-based secure platform. The software will allow the department to generate its reports, equipment inventory and crime data, which must be submitted to the Tennessee Bureau of Investigation weekly, according to Williams.
"We feel like this will ensure that all of our historical data that is within that system will fully convert into the new system and feel comfortable with this vendor," Moody said at the meeting. "We've liked their reporting options that they offer."
In total, the software upgrades will cost $68,500, which is currently budgeted for this fiscal year and is available in the Capital Equipment Reserve account for the department. The total price tag breaks down to $55,000 for the upgrade/conversion of the software, $13,000 for annual support and $500 for a Google API SSL Certificate.
Alderman Jenna Amacher questioned why the department was opting for iSOMS, noting that the program also supports jail management, which the city does not have.
"They really look like they're for jail management," she said. "We don't need any of that here in the city of Tullahoma. If that's what this is geared more towards, are we sure that this is actually the best system for Tullahoma?"
Moody and Williams both clarified that while SOMS is also used by law enforcement agencies with jails and has jail management features, the software also provides detailed records keeping that the department would benefit from having.
Williams specifically said he has previous experience working with SOMS--which stands for Sheriffs Office Management Systems--including at the Shelbyville Police Department and Bedford County Sheriff's Office. He added that the SOMS software has different modules that are geared for different law enforcement agencies and their respective needs.
"It is multi-faceted; it does do a bunch of different things, but the predominant function of it is not just sheriff's offices," he said.
Amacher also asked if the new software would be "tied into" the Coffee County Sheriff's Office system, saying she would have a "real issue" with that, referencing her ongoing lawsuit against the sheriff's department for the alleged leaking of a video visitation she had with an inmate at the jail.
Williams said the systems would not be connected and only the data and operations of the police department would be included in it.
Ultimately, Williams told the board, the importance of remaining with M&M Micro Systems was to continue the department's 15-plus-year relationship with the company and to help prevent any kind of data loss from a move to a different company.
"We want to make sure we don't lose anything in translation," he said, noting the department has 15 years' worth of information stored in the SOMS program that the department would not like to lose.
The board unanimously approved the purchase of the software upgrades. Alderman Sernobia McGee was absent from the meeting.