Residents in Tullahoma and across Middle Tennessee may have experience brief interruptions of power this weekend by the request of the Tennessee Valley Authority due to down power generators.

Early Friday morning, Tullahoma Utilities Authority (TUA) released a statement letting customers know that at the request of the Tennessee Valley Authority (TVA), TUA would begin rolling customer outages starting at 10:30 a.m. The outages would be in groups of 200-400 customers at a time and would last for approximately 15 minutes. Customers were asked to plan for 15-minute outage every three hours.