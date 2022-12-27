Residents in Tullahoma and across Middle Tennessee may have experience brief interruptions of power this weekend by the request of the Tennessee Valley Authority due to down power generators.
Early Friday morning, Tullahoma Utilities Authority (TUA) released a statement letting customers know that at the request of the Tennessee Valley Authority (TVA), TUA would begin rolling customer outages starting at 10:30 a.m. The outages would be in groups of 200-400 customers at a time and would last for approximately 15 minutes. Customers were asked to plan for 15-minute outage every three hours.
Other power companies in the area, including Duck River Electric, Winchester Utility System, Shelbyville Power Water & Sewerage System and so on, issued similar statements from TVA to their customers.
TVA’s Chief Operating Officer Don Moul issued a statement where he said that TVA is grateful for all 153 power companies across seven states, as well as the industrial customers, and the public workers across the region are working 24/7 in to help minimize the impact on communities experiencing what the National Weather Service is calling a “once in a generation storm.”
“TVA has relied on the support of these partners throughout these events to minimize the impact on communities across the region by directing them to reduce their power use,” Moul said. “This is a challenging situation but one we are actively managing thanks to our partners and the dedication of our TVA employees. Due to the extreme cold and high winds, we lost some generation and our employees are working around the clock to return these units to service. We will continue to manage this system, in spite of the challenging circumstances, as we work through this unprecedented event, thank you for your patience and corroboration.”
According to TUA President Brian Skelton, the request from TVA was due to having multiple TVA power generating units being down and the unprecedented cold weather. He added TUA hopes this is short term but doesn’t know how long it will last.
“We put a lot of thought in it to minimize the effect on individual customers and that’s the reason we’re doing only 15 minutes outages and you shouldn’t have one more often than every three hours,” he said.
While TVA’s power generating units are experiencing issues, Skelton said TUA’s system performed flawlessly and experienced little issue.
“It’s the most electricity we have used in the winter time in our history,” Skelton said. “That should be reflected in other locations across the valley.”
The rolling customer outages did not last too long Friday, as by 11:55 a.m. that day TUA announced TVA had ended the call for rolling outages. Early Saturday morning; however, TVA made the call again to all local power providers to reduce load to maintain system stability with rolling power outages. By 10:30 a.m., the rolling outage call was ended.