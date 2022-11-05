1A - one day of hope.jpg
Photo provided

After two years of serving through the schools and other organizations to provide support and caring to Coffee County citizens in need due to the pandemic, One Day of Hope was able to hold its annual event at the Coffee County this past month.

One Day of Hope is a 501c3 non-profit organization that is a joint effort of numerous churches and individuals all across the county to show their love for Jesus Christ for our less fortunate neighbors in a united way.