After two years of serving through the schools and other organizations to provide support and caring to Coffee County citizens in need due to the pandemic, One Day of Hope was able to hold its annual event at the Coffee County this past month.
One Day of Hope is a 501c3 non-profit organization that is a joint effort of numerous churches and individuals all across the county to show their love for Jesus Christ for our less fortunate neighbors in a united way.
While rain was predicted and the event was scheduled on the same day as Old Timer's Day, it was a tremendous success, according to organizers. Approximately 1,700 guests attended plus another 300 received services and nearly 300 volunteers from 73 different churches of all denominations served. And, despite the forecast, the day turned out to be exceptional.
One Day of Hope was begun in 2011 with the cooperation of five churches and has grown each year in the levels of assistance provided and in the numbers of churches and volunteers. The guests attending were provided a wide array of children's clothing, work clothing, over 1,400 winter coats, and over 1,000 pairs of shoes and work boots. Additionally, all guests received groceries and fresh food, hygiene supplies, and access to medical screening and dental services.
Other activities and goods provided were a haircut salon, family portraits, lunch and snacks, a wide array of books for children, a Kids Zone activity area, an array of community services and job assistance, a prayer and counseling tent, All of the goods and services provided were available free of charge and several volunteers were available to assist guests in transporting their items.
According to Ray Marcrom, President of One Day of Hope, the desire was for this to be a day when all Christians can work together and serve our community in obedience to Jesus Christ's desire in the Gospel of John that we have unity and love for one another.
“As the day ended, the work continues, as many requests for goods and medical and dental services will be fulfilled by a committed group of volunteers,” Marcom said. “In the months ahead, One Day of Hope plans to provide a facility and support for Partners for Healing to begin a weekly free community health clinic day in Manchester, in addition to their services in Tullahoma.”
If anyone or any church or organization would like to work with One Day of Hope in serving community needs, they can contact:
One Day of Hope of Coffee County
clo Ray Marcrom, President
P.0. Box 99
Manchester, TN 37349-0099
931-247-5791
raymarcrom @gmail.com
One Day of Hope has no employees (only volunteers) and exists only through the cooperation and generous support of churches and individuals.