The One Day of Hope of Coffee County will be holding their annual fair and donation event on October 1 at the Coffee County Fairgrounds.
One Day of Hope is a non-sectarian volunteer event that provides groceries, work clothes, haircuts, job and career services, and medical and dental screening for members of the community that need assistance.
“Back in 2010, some rumblings started happening, and a lot of people lost their jobs,” explained Ray Marcrom, chairman of One Day of Hope. “It was a tough time, and a couple of the preachers in Manchester said, ‘You know, we don’t need to all be giving stuff to people. Why don’t we go together and do it as a unified force?’ Eventually, in 2011, five churches went together, and we got about five volunteers from each church. About 2,000 people showed up for our event, which we called ‘One Day.’ We didn’t have a lot to give away, but we just realized the need was greater than we thought.”
The program obtained the guidance and assistance of Convoy of Hope, an organization that assists communities around the world by providing food and organizational and tactical assistance with Christian-based events. This led to greater organization of events at the fair, as well as fundraising and promotion. One Day of Hope also obtained 501c3 status in 2016.
“People are usually blown away when they come to the fairgrounds. This will be our eleventh year. The last two years, we kind of had to be creative and work with the schools. We usually have 2,500 to 3,000 people show up.”
One Day of Hope of Coffee County offers legal aid, job services, children’s ID program, adult education, Books from Birth, Partners for Healing, and Christian counseling, among other services. Grocery donations include hygiene items and will include fresh market items this year.
“We’re trying to do things year-round, coordinating with other churches,” said Marcrom. “We think, at the end of this year, in agreement with Partners for Healing, we’ll be able to bring a free medical clinic day, per week, to Manchester. We have a space, and we have support for the first year. We’re going to start that and try to do quarterly dental clinics.”
The last meeting for the event board is open to the public. Those interested in attending and learning more can join on Sept. 15 at the First Presbyterian Church in Manchester, at 6:30 p.m.
“It’s the last thing on earth I thought I’d be doing in my retirement years, but it’s tremendously gratifying,” said Marcrom. “The most exciting part is seeing people from all kinds of different religious backgrounds working together, just loving on our community. I think if we could find some way to get out of the ‘us and them’ mentality that we have so much right now and realize it’s all of us in this together and that I do well when you do well. We’re all here about our guests, and the biggest thing we’re going to dispense is smiles and hugs. We want them to feel loved, and hopefully we feel love for each other that day.”
Volunteers are invited to join the Sept. 15 meeting or call Marcrom at either (931) 222-5033 or (931) 247-5791.
“We like our volunteers to get there before 8 if they could. If they get there later, that’s fine. We need late people too,” he laughed. “It takes us a week to put it all up and takes at least a couple of days to tear everything down. We never know how many volunteers we’re going to have. We could probably run the day with 200, but it’s so much better with more, because we like to have people walk families around and help them get where they want to go.”