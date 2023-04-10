One of America’s oldest operating airliners will be stopping in Tullahoma as part of its national tour, as the Experimental Aircraft Association brings the Liberty Air Museum’s 1928 Ford Tri-Motor brings the elegance of early aviation to the region on April 27-30.
The Beechcraft Heritage Museum is hosting the tour stop at Tullahoma Regional Airport, located at 807 William Northern Blvd in Tullahoma. Flights will be available on Thursday, April 27, from 2-5 p.m. and on Friday through Sunday, April 28-30, from 9 a.m. until 5 p.m.
Located in Tullahoma, the Beechcraft Heritage Museum is committed to promoting aviation education and preserving the heritage all Beechcraft models. EAA’s mission is to grow participation in aviation through flying, building, restoring and volunteer outreach, sharing “The Spirit of Aviation” and encouraging all who wish to participate.
Flights can be reserved now via EAA’s Fort Tri-Motor website at FlyTheFord.org.
