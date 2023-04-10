Ford Tri-Motor

The 1928 Ford Tri-Motor 5-AT flies over fall foliage in Wisconsin.

 EAA photo

One of America’s oldest operating airliners will be stopping in Tullahoma as part of its national tour, as the Experimental Aircraft Association brings the Liberty Air Museum’s 1928 Ford Tri-Motor brings the elegance of early aviation to the region on April 27-30.

The Beechcraft Heritage Museum is hosting the tour stop at Tullahoma Regional Airport, located at 807 William Northern Blvd in Tullahoma. Flights will be available on Thursday, April 27, from 2-5 p.m. and on Friday through Sunday, April 28-30, from 9 a.m. until 5 p.m.

