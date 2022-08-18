The Tennessee Comptroller’s Office has released new interactive online dashboards on K-12 education. The dashboards provide updated education data on schools and school districts for the 2020-21 school year.
The dashboards include data on teacher salaries, student enrollment, school building quality, and state and local funding. Users can filter the maps by school district, school, and legislative districts.
The interactive maps included within the dashboards allow users to drill down into individual school data. For example, a user can see the graduation rate and average ACT score within a particular high school.
OREA updates the maps each year with the latest data from the Tennessee Department of Education (TDOE), the Tennessee Advisory Commission on Intergovernmental Relations (TACIR), and the U.S. Census Bureau.
“This resource provides Tennesseans easy access to a variety of helpful information,” said Comptroller Jason Mumpower. “Parents, in particular, can learn more about how education is working within their cities, counties, and individual school buildings. As Tennessee continues to invest in public education, it’s important that all citizens have easy access to this information.”
On the landing page for Tullahoma, the site reveals that there are 3,451 students attending the seven Tullahoma schools in 213 total classrooms and that the average state and local per pupil expenditure is $8,203. It also reveals the average salary for a licensed educator in Tullahoma is $57,191 and the average district classroom salary is $54,319.
Visitors to the site can also zone into any of the individual schools. As an example, a click on Tullahoma High School revealed the graduation rate is 90.4% and that the average ACT score is 19.80.