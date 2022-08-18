4A - school mapping.jpg

The Tennessee Comptroller’s Office has released new interactive online dashboards on K-12 education. The dashboards provide updated education data on schools and school districts for the 2020-21 school year.

There are two dashboards: one for public schools and one for non-public schools. They may be accessed through the Tennessee Comptroller of Treasury website or by going directly to https://tn-cot.maps.arcgis.com/apps/dashboards/1cf57e2409604c7595ae44ca35ae6fab.