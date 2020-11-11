The community will have a chance to give a unique, creative gift to someone special – or yourself – this Holiday season.
It’s the CASA Works on-line auction set for Nov. 13-15 featuring one-of-a-kind items from a Round of Golf package for four at Riverbend Country Club, a Fishing Trip in South Florida, a Jack Daniels (signed) barrel, professional paintings, gift baskets filled with delightful treasures, items to help you get ready for Christmas and many, many more “Got-To-Have” items: Something for everyone’s budget.
The auction begins at noon on Nov. 13 and ends at 8 p.m. on Nov. 15.
Make a bid and support the mission of CASA Works to continue to advocate for abused and neglected children in Bedford, Coffee and Franklin Counties.
It’s easy to participate, use the link www.32auctions.com/casaworks2020 and click on the auction button link using www.facebook.com/CASAWorksInc.
If you have questions about our auction call 931-455-7426.