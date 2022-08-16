Starting this week, Tullahoma city officials will be hosting open house events to allow the public to ask questions and present concerns about the Think Tullahoma 2040 comprehensive plan.
This decision follows the vote by the Board of Mayor and Alderman to postpone the adoption of the comprehensive plan until it has been reviewed and revamped by the Tullahoma Regional Planning Commission.
The public will have an extended opportunity to review the Think Tullahoma 2040 Plan and provide feedback on the draft documents. Meetings will be hosted at D.W. Wilson Community Center located at 501 N. Collins St.
All members of the public are welcome, and the format will be come-and-go at one’s convenience with discussion one-on-one or in small groups. The Think Tullahoma 2040 plan open house events are scheduled for the following dates and times: Friday, August 19 and Friday, August 26, from 1 p.m. to 4 p.m.; and Saturday, August 20 and Saturday, August 27, from 10 a.m. to 2 p.m.
Additionally, the Tullahoma Regional Planning Commission and Board of Mayor and Alderman are currently planning to hold a special called joint session meeting where they will meet together in a joint workshop for discussion of the draft documents with consultants from the Walker Collaborative and take questions from the public.