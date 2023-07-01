1A - TDOT.png

Road construction won’t slow motorists across Tennessee over the July 4 holiday.  The Tennessee Department of Transportation will suspend all construction-related lane closures on interstates and state routes beginning at midnight on Saturday, July 1 through 6:00 a.m. on Wednesday, July 5 to provide maximum roadway capacity for holiday travelers.

AAA predicts record travel in Tennessee this year, with over one million Tennesseans taking a trip and 968,411 of them driving.

