Trick-or-treat could mean a trip to jail for convicted sex offenders as the state is keeping close tabs on those on its registry, warning them not to participate in any Halloween observance to the point even barring them from decorating their residence in a way that would attack children.
Earlier this month, the Tennessee Department of Correction (TDOC) launched “Operation Blackout”, an annual statewide operation to ensure sex offenders on TDOC’s caseload are complying with the conditions of their supervision, as well as special conditions put in place surrounding the Halloween holiday.
Each October, TDOC Community Supervision adds an extra layer of protection for the children in our communities, and an extra layer of accountability for sex offenders under the state’s supervision. A specific set of rules must be followed by all registered sex offenders this month: no Halloween decorations, no attending Halloween/fall functions (i.e., Harvest Festivals, etc.), no distributing candy, and keeping the porch light turned off on Halloween night.
“There are just under 4,000 sex offenders on supervision living amongst us in Tennessee,” Commissioner Tony Parker said. “While we hope these folks are doing what they are supposed to, it is our job to confirm it. As a father, I am appreciative of these officers canvasing our communities to ensure everyone has a safe, enjoyable night.”
A search of the public Tennessee Bureau of Investigation sexual offender data base revealed there are 60 registered sex offenders in Tullahoma and 189 in all of Coffee County.
TDOC Probation/Parole will be performing unannounced home checks all month leading up to Halloween and will be out in neighborhoods on the 31st conducting compliance checks, as well.
To ensure your child is safe this Halloween, here are a few more things you can do:
Go with your child on Halloween night. This is not only a good way to keep your child safe, but is a great opportunity to get to know your neighbors better.
If you choose to let your child go out without adult supervision, make sure you know where your child will be trick-or-treating.
Call 1-844-TDC-FIND if you see a sex offender at a Halloween event or with Halloween decorations. Report suspicious activity to local law enforcement.
Before you go out on Halloween night, check the TBI Sex Offender Registry to know which houses to avoid.
The TBI Sex Offender Registry can be accessed by visiting tn.gov/tbi/general-information/tennessee-sex-offender-registry.html.