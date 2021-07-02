Police are on the lookout for a carload of suspects who opened fire with an Orbeez gun in the parking lot of Tullahoma High, leaving one woman with injuries from the frozen ammo.
The victim waved down a patrolling officer and revealed a silver Ford Escape with five males inside had driven through the high school parking lot where several people were gathered and started shooting at people and cars. An Orbeez gun can fire either water beads or foam darts and is generally considered safe. However, in this case the victim said the suspects were firing frozen water beads, making being hit painful.
“She showed me a picture of her neck where she was shot by an Orbeez,” police revealed in their report. “She sustained a knot in the side of her neck and advised that others had been shot in their face and eyes.
Lawmen want to talk to the persons responsible for the drive-by shooting.