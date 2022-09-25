Nearly 500 walkers gathered in the morning sunshine at Manchester’s Rotary Park Saturday Sept. 17 for the second annual Coffee County Out of the Darkness Walk for suicide prevention.
Deidra Goins, event chairperson, said the walk is a fundraising component of the American Foundation of Suicide Prevention, or AFSP.
“The American Foundation of Suicide Prevention is a top-rated charity,” Goins said Saturday morning. “Eighty-three cents of every dollar that we collect goes to their programs, services, research, prevention, and so that is the function of the Out of the Darkness Walk.
Goins said she and her husband lost their son Blake to suicide six years ago, and that suicide is an epidemic affecting not only people in the United States, but throughout the world.
“Look around you at the people who are here today,” she said. “All of these people in this general area have been affected some way by suicide and we need to address it, we need to prevent it, we need to believe and understand that suicide is preventable.”
The event also featured several local agencies and resources for both individuals struggling with suicidal thoughts as well as survivors of a loved one’s suicide.
Pam Belzil of the Tullahoma-based peer support group Mending Hearts, said Saturday’s walk was the debut event for the group, which was founded about three years ago.
“We think it is important to be out here because we are all survivors from a loved one’s suicide,” Belzil said. “We are peer led support group, organized about three years ago and now strong enough to get the word out that others are welcome to join us.”
Belzil said the group meets every Thursday evening from 6-8 p.m. at St. Paul the Apostle Catholic Church, 304 W. Grizzard St., Tullahoma.
Group member Greg Phillips said Mending Hearts provides an outlet for those who might not be comfortable seeking one-on-one therapy or are not able to afford those professional services.
“We just joined the group two weeks ago,” he said. “We searched and searched and could not find anything. This is the only support group we found in Coffee and Franklin County for suicide survivors.”
During the ceremony held immediately before the walkers took off on their two-mile trek, Paul Augustyniak, chairman of the Tennessee AMFSP Board, said the ASFP relies on four pillars around its work.
“First, we are the largest research organization around suicide here in the United States. Secondly, we advocate. We advocate here in the state of Tennessee, on the hill, we advocate federally. Third, we are big believers in education, our board, myself, it is a big job. You are all here to help us educate everyone else about suicide, about mental health awareness and about how to look after one another. Then lastly, something very close to my heart, is our loss and healing programs.”
Augustyniak said he lost his wife Alice to suicide in November 2016, and it took him a while to find the courage to participate in an event like the Out of the Darkness Walk.
“So, for those of you out there that maybe felt like me, look around you, take a look at the people who are here,” he said. “Look at who is supporting you, your loved one, those who have struggled, those who have lived experience. It is an amazing community we have formed and we so much appreciate what you do for us.”
Veronica Patterson told walkers that when she stood up and spoke to them during Coffee County’s first Out of the Darkness Walk last year, it had been less than one year since she lost her husband Chris, a captain with the Manchester Police Department, to suicide.
“A year has taught me that time doesn’t heal, time teaches, and it taught me how to carry my pain, Patterson said. “A year has taught me how to use Chris’s story how to help others because that is how he lives on. A year has taught me that joy does come and in the midst of the darkness there is light, you just have to look for it and hold on to it.”
Goins said the Coffee County Out of the Darkness Walk is one of seven such walks throughout the state of Tennessee, but the only one located in a smaller market.
“All the other walks are in major metropolitan areas: Nashville, Knoxville, Chattanooga, Memphis, Jackson,” she said.
Goins said $48,000 was raised during the Coffee County Out of the Darkness Walk this year, and 487 walkers and 48 teams registered to participate in the event.
“Because of your hard work and your dedication, the coffee county walk stands shoulder to shoulder with those major cities,” she said. “Thank you.”
For more information about American Foundation For Suicide Prevention, visit https://afsp.org.