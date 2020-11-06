A planned purchase of new portable radios for police and fire officials is on hold until November, after a contentious discussion from the city’s aldermen.
At the Oct. 26 meeting of the Tullahoma Board of Mayor and Aldermen, the board entered into a heated discussion on the matter of purchasing 30 new portable radios for the police and fire departments. During the discussion, Alderman Jenna Amacher stated the board should give more consideration to a local communications equipment supplier over the recommended vendor, which is based in McMinnville.
Fire Chief Richard Shasteen spoke on the recommendation, stating the McMinnville business, Communication Evolutions, was “the closest company to us that is certified to sell professional-grade radios.”
“They’re the only licensed Motorola dealer that can sell professional-grade radios, which is what we require,” Shasteen told the board.
The issue of authorized dealers previously came before the board at the Oct. 12 meeting, at which time Amacher raised the same point of whether or not local business Communication Specialist, owned by Claud and Chad Chellstorp, could provide equipment for a city department. That meeting’s discussion revolved around a radio repeater purchase for the public works department, and it was determined that the Chellstorp’s business was not an authorized Motorola dealer for the specific equipment.
Amacher inquired whether or not the fire and police departments could purchase their radios from the Chellstorps, to which Shasteen said they could not.
“We received a quote, but I have personally done some research, as well as talking to Motorola partners, and he is not authorized to sell the professional grade radios,” Shasteen said.
Amacher countered, saying she received an email from Chellstorp claiming he was a newly-authorized dealer of the precise radios the departments were requesting. Per the email she received, she said, Chellstorp “got his approval to sell those exact radios.”
“I do think it might be important for us to investigate that further, because, if he can meet the state contract pricing and still sell those same radios, I’m not sure that it’s appropriate for us to vote on this,” she said.
Alderman Rupa Blackwell spoke to Amacher’s claim about the email from Chellstorp, saying the email in question did not list professional-grade radios but commercial-grade.
Shasteen reminded the board that he and the police department recommended purchasing the radios from Communication Evolutions due to the interconnectedness of the service and product the two departments would be receiving.
“It’s not only purchasing the radios; it’s the serviceability of the radios; it’s the programming of the radios; it’s the warranty that would or would not be provided if we don’t buy them from [an authorized dealer],” he said.
Alderman Jimmy Blanks asked if the information Shasteen was giving the board was the same information he previously gave at the Oct. 12 meeting, which Shasteen confirmed it was.
Shasteen further explained that the McMinnville business is also the company that provides “all the work, solely, for the 911 system in Coffee County,” which Alderman Daniel Berry, who sits on the 911 communications board, confirmed.
Amacher then asked about the quote Shasteen received from Chellstorp. According to Amacher, the board received an email saying Chellstorp was an authorized dealer for the radios; additionally, she said, the radios were $3,000 cheaper through the Chellstorps than the proposal put to the board.
Shasteen countered, saying that figure was incorrect.
“It was $1,000 [cheaper],” he said. “But we do not know if it included programming. There was nothing mentioned about a warranty. If we buy a professional-grade radio from an unauthorized, untrained dealer, if anything’s wrong with those radios, Motorola will not provide the warranty. They will not back them up.”
Ultimately, Amacher moved to postpone the purchase approval until the next meeting, which will take place Monday, Nov. 9. She also publicly invited Chellstorp to attend that meeting. The motion carried in a 4-3 vote. Mayor Ray Knowis and Aldermen Blackwell and Robin Dunn opposed the postponement. Aldermen Blanks, Sernobia McGee, Berry and Amacher voted in favor of postponement.