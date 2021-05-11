Ovoca Road Closure
City officials announced this afternoon that a portion of Ovoca Road from Riley Creek Road to Country Club Drive will be closed for road construction for several hours Wednesday morning.
From 9 a.m. to 2 p.m., the road will only be open for local traffic, while other traffic will be rerouted from Country Club Drive to Fairways Boulevard.
Tullahoma Public Works crews will be replacing a drainage culvert at 2125 Ovoca Road during this time.
Additionally, city officials said, public works crews will repave the area, forcing another road closure with the same detour. That date has yet to be announced.

