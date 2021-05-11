web only featured
Ovoca Road to close temporarily Wednesday
- STAFF WRITER Erin McCullough
-
- Updated
City officials announced this afternoon that a portion of Ovoca Road from Riley Creek Road to Country Club Drive will be closed for road construction for several hours Wednesday morning.
From 9 a.m. to 2 p.m., the road will only be open for local traffic, while other traffic will be rerouted from Country Club Drive to Fairways Boulevard.
Tullahoma Public Works crews will be replacing a drainage culvert at 2125 Ovoca Road during this time.
Additionally, city officials said, public works crews will repave the area, forcing another road closure with the same detour. That date has yet to be announced.
Erin McCullough
Staff Writer
Erin McCullough has won awards for her news reporting, community lifestyles and education reporting in the three years she's been a journalist. She is a graduate of the University of Tennessee and currently lives in Tullahoma with her cat, Luna.
