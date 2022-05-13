Two people have been charged with setting the fire that heavily damaged Woodland Plaza this past March in Manchester in what investigators say began as a suspected burglary of the premises.
The suspects, Stacy Caldwell and Zackery Meeks have been charged with burglary, theft of property over $10,000, vandalism over $250,000 and arson.
“On March 21, 2022 Manchester Police responded to the area of Woodland Plaza in reference to a structure fire,” police revealed in their statement concerning the arrest of the pair. “When officers arrived they reported visible smoke coming from multiple businesses within the Woodland Plaza, specifically Greg Green Photography.”
Manchester Fire and Rescue responded to the scene and were able to extinguish the fire. Many of the businesses located in the plaza were destroyed by the morning fire.
At least three businesses—Reese’s Genes Boutique, Most Awesome Cleaning Company and Greg Green Photography—were destroyed by the blaze, while the warehouse for Toliver’s Pawn, Jewelry and Guns sustained roof and fire damage. Other businesses in the shopping center, including a TOP Rehab office, were spared the majority of fire damage but saw some smoke and water damage, according to reports from Manchester Fire Chief George Chambers.
According to Chambers, the fire began in the southern end of the building. His crews responded to an alarm at 6:15 a.m., finding heavy smoke coming from the building upon arrival. Fire personnel immediately began battling the blaze on the rear side of the building along the alleyway.
“The fire got into the roof structure and destroyed these four businesses,” Chambers said. “The guys did a hell of a job. They stopped it from getting to TOP Rehab. That end down there has a little bit of smoke damage, but no fire damage.”
After the fire was put out, police began their investigation of the scene and were able to clue in on two suspects.
“During our investigation we were able to identify two individuals that were responsible for the fire,” police revealed. “Additionally, we determined that prior to the fire starting, a burglary was committed within the business of Greg Green Photography.”
On May 10, Manchester Police Chief Investigator Brandon Tomberlin presented the case and his investigation to the Coffee County grand jury. The tribunal determined that there was probable cause that multiple crimes were committed, and that there were two individuals that were responsible. The following day, investigators located Stacy Caldwell at her residence in Manchester. Investigators located Zackery Meeks at a residence in Monteagle. Both subjects were taken into custody and transported to the Coffee County Jail.