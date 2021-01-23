A local couple faces reckless endangerment charges for allegedly shooting a gun in a backyard off Westside Drive.
The suspects, Nikita Ramsey, 26, and Ann Smith, 49, were both arrested at the scene for reckless endangerment. Their arrests came after police were dispatched to the area to investigate a shots-fired call. When officers arrived they reported hearing shots coming from the woods in the Oak Park Drive area. Police ordered two persons, later found to be the suspects, to come toward them with their hands up.
“She (Smith) advised officers she had a handgun in her right jacket pocket,” the report reads, noting the pair admitted they were shooting firearms in their backyard.
Along with the moratorium of discharging firearms a residential neighborhood, police pointed out the shooting presented a danger to other residents.
“They were found to have fired rounds within an unsafe distance and in the direction of houses,” police revealed. “That posed a dangerous threat to the public.”
Police found a shotgun, two handguns and 46 spent rounds of ammo from where the pair were shooting.