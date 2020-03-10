The two winners of the “What I like about Tullahoma” essay competition were announced during an assembly on Thursday, Mar. 5 at South Jackson Civic Center.
The competition was open to all students of Jack T. Farrar, Bel-Aire, Robert E. Lee and East Lincoln elementary schools with a prompt to explain the reasons why the kids think Tullahoma is a great place to live.
“1,200 essays were submitted and we narrowed them down to 48,” Mayor Lane Curlee said during the assembly. “Those 48 winners were then narrowed down to two grand prize winners.”
The 48 winners were all given certificates of honorary mention as well as a backpack.
Jack T. Farrar Elementary
Essay winners from Jack T. Farrar Elementary include Logan Williams, Violet Morris, Kingston Bunch, Anna Bella Hovey, Preston Smith, Abdi Regaa, Narissa Steverson, Gabriel Delaughter, Makenzie Williams, Jonah Vallejos and Adelina Peterson.
Bel-Aire Elementary
Winners from Bel-Aire Elementary include Tristan Marlow, Marlee Unzicker, Fischer Goodman, Cheznei Phelps, Nate McMellon, Aubri Clothier, Benson Jiang, Aubree Jasper, Knox Grimes, Claire Patton, Landon Jones and Jessica Jones.
Robert E. Lee Elementary
Winners from Robert E. Lee Elementary include Wesely Campbell, Athena Boyd, Connor Cahill, Jiya Patel, Chandler Bowman, Kiley Dornon, Briley Cooper, Teagan Deteresa, Adam Dornon, Kamryn Hickerson, Richard Thomasson and Elise Gleason.
East Lincoln Elementary
Winners from East Lincoln Elementary include Andy Escobar, Memphis Brand, Ezekiel Adcox, Kloe Both, Charlie Maddle, Gracie Blake, Aidyn Haggard, Julie Tucker, Coryion Streeter, Ella Gracin Bennett, Bryan Escobar and Serenity Engberts.
After recognizing the 48 finalists, Curlee read excerpts from the two grand prize-winning essays before congratulating Jonah Vallejos, a fifth grade student at Farrar, and Jessica Jones, a fifth grade student from Bel-Aire on winning the essay competition.
