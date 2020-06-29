The ongoing COVID-19 pandemic has forced this year’s Beech Party to be rescheduled for next fall, with organizers setting it for October 2021.
Organizers revealed that the extremely difficult decision was made by the Beechcraft Heritage Museum administration to reschedule their annual Beech Party to October 13-16, 2021. The “Beech Party” is an international social event.
“Our responsibility to protect the health and safety of our members, volunteers, staff, vendors and community is paramount,” organizers said in their announcement. They noted the current and projected State of Tennessee large venue guidelines to conduct a social “non-essential” event are cost prohibitive and are logistically impossible to manage in their facilities and on our campus.
Our Beech Party is a “family reunion” of members, volunteers and vendors,” the statement continued. “We will miss each of you this October, however, please know, we are eagerly planning 2021 to be an epic event as we welcome everyone back to Tullahoma!”
The organizers of the Beech Party will issue full refunds for all of their pre-registered guests and vendors. If you wish to donate your registration fees, they will be happy to acknowledge your tax-deductible contribution to the “Friends of the Museum.” You email Jody Curtis at jody@beechcrafthm.org with your refund requests.