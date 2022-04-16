The Community Council for Diversity and Inclusion is hoping to reduce the stigma raise awareness of domestic violence in the community through a new panel next month. “The Power to Redefine! From Victim to Victor” will take place in the Tullahoma High School auditorium at 2:30 p.m. Sunday, May 1.
The panel discussion will feature speakers surrounding the issue, including Haven of Hope Director Kellye Gilbert and the founder of Silent No Longer TN, Greta McClain. McClain is also a survivor of domestic violence and an advocate for those affected by it. Two more survivors, Betsy Phillips and Monica Blake-Beasley, will round out the panel. Blake-Beasley is also the chairwoman for Sisterhood of Survival, Inc.
The number of domestic violence victims in Tennessee ranks higher than the national average. Nearly 40% of all women in Tennessee have been victims of domestic violence, according to the CCDI. The number is nearly the same for men at almost 37%. According to the National Coalition Against Domestic Violence, that type of violence is defined as the “willful intimidation, physical assault, battery, sexual assault and/or other abusive behavior as part of a systematic pattern of power and control perpetrated by one intimate partner against another.” The violence can be physical, sexual, economic, emotional or psychological and can even include threats. The frequency and severity of domestic violence varies dramatically.
Even more worrisome is the number of domestic violence episodes that do not go reported. Anyone in crisis for domestic violence is encouraged to contact the domestic violence hotline at 1-800-799-7233 (SAFE) or visit www.thehotline.org.