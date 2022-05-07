Editor’s Note: The following story contains references to sexual assault and sexual violence and may be difficult for some. Reader discretion is advised.
To kick off May, the Tullahoma High School auditorium saw a panel of women sharing personal stories of triumph over harrowing circumstances. The Community Council for Diversity and Inclusion held a special panel covering intimate partner violence, including sexual assault and domestic violence, designed to allow those involved to share their stories and how they secured personal victories over their circumstances in the end.
The panel, moderated by Rupa Blackwell, was made up of Silent No Longer Tennessee Founder Greta McClain, THS teacher and Chairwoman of Sisterhood of Survival, Inc. Monica Blake-Beasley, Haven of Hope Executive Director Kellye Gilbert and Betsy Phillips. Each of the women shared how they have addressed the issue of sexual violence and domestic violence in their own way.
McClain began by sharing she was a two-time survivor of sexual assault. A former member of the Metro Nashville Police Department, McClain said she first experienced sexual violence as a 20-year old student employee. That experience, she said, she was able to put out of her mind after receiving little to no support when reporting the incident. But the second experience was more violent and not something she was able to keep locked away in the recesses of her mind. After the assault happened and she reported it, she said the lack of compassion she received from the MNPD Sex Abuse Unit Supervisor brought all the feelings from her first assault back to the forefront of her mind.
Despite having the training and know-how to tell other victims of sexual violence not to blame themselves, McClain said she did blame herself for not being able to stop the perpetrator from committing that violence against her. Because she couldn’t stop the assault, she said, she felt like she’d failed herself and didn’t want to admit that to anyone.
The depression she experienced as a result of the assault eventually brought her to a place where she felt like her only escape would be to end her life. She said she began writing goodbye letters to friends and family in preparation for her final moments. But when she got to the last letter, she said, she couldn’t get the words right.
It was then she heard about the #MeToo movement circulating about sexual assault and violence in the filmmaking industry. She said she began to see posts using the hashtag from close, personal friends, which shocked her. She had never known they had their own stories of sexual violence, but she felt a sense of community with other survivors like herself, which buoyed her belief in herself and gave her a new perspective on the issue.
“A hashtag saved my life,” she said, as she found the strength to continue living and fighting for those who went through what she did. This, she said, was the birth of Silent No Longer Tennessee.
Silent No Longer is a grassroots organization made up of sexual assault victims, survivors and allies dedicated to helping those in the community who have also been affected by sexual violence. The group can offer a unique perspective and opportunity for empowerment. The organization can provide resources and information for those who have been victimized or friends and family of sexual assault survivors and victims. Special expression is a core tenant of the group, McClain said, as allowing victims to share their stories in their own ways has healing properties for those who need it.
Blake-Beasley then shared the story of her own sexual assault. Blake-Beasley was also an officer with MNPD, which she said further proved how anyone could be a victim of sexual assault at any time. If police officers, who receive special training on how to protect victims of sexual assault and violence, can also become victims themselves, then anyone could.
Blake-Beasley said her childhood did not really prepare her for the darkness the world could contain, as she enjoyed a great childhood here in Tullahoma. But about 11 years after joining MNPD, she experienced a life-changing assault that only further disillusioned her to the “blue wall of silence” that pervades many law enforcement agencies.
In 2016, she was assaulted by another MNPD officer who was off-duty at the time. That officer choked her until she passed out and then proceeded to rape her, all while her children were asleep in the next room, she said.
Initially, she said, she didn’t want to report the incident, but then a concerned friend did for her, which is when she began to experience that “blue wall of silence.” She watched as the Metro Nashville police rallied around the perpetrator and not her, how they refused to believe her when she said another officer had attacked her.
Eventually, she said, the case went to trial, and the defense attorney made her feel “lower than low,” when he asked how she could ever be expected to help protect others from sexual violence if she couldn’t even prevent it from happening to herself. Things got even worse when the judge in the case allowed her assailant to plead guilty to a lesser charge without her knowledge or consent and receive just three years of probation and no jail time.
At that point, she said, she felt buried by the system—the Metro Nashville Police Department tried to bury her in erroneous and trumped up disciplinary charges and the justice system tried to bury her case by allowing her attacker to plead guilty to a much lesser charge—but she had a halo of protection around her through her friends and family members that allowed her to see a different perspective on her situation.
Instead of feeling buried, she opted to feel planted. She survived what was designed to kill her and is now thriving. She was able to find a dream legal team to represent her in a federal civil rights lawsuit against MNPD, which the city quickly settled.
By choosing to fight, she said, she turned herself from a victim to a victor.
Betsy Phillips took a monumental step in the auditorium that day, as she shared her story publicly for the first time. While taking multiple breaks to ground herself and choke back emotion, Phillips recounted how she was victimized as a child by a family friend.
As a young child, Phillips said, she knew that the way her grandmother’s second husband treated her wasn’t right, but she wasn’t sure how to communicate that to other family members. That abuse started when she was about 4 years old and ended when she was 7, and only because another family member walked in and felt something was awry. That happened on Halloween in 1987, she said.
Even worse, Phillips said, was that the perpetrator was a well-respected man in the community. He was married to her grandmother. He was also a preacher. And he knew just how to groom her so that she appeared a willing participant. He would ask her what she would like, forcing her to become an active part in her own abuse.
But she took it, she said, through the hope that, if she took the brunt of the abuse, she could save other, younger cousins from suffering the same fate. Protecting her other family members was how she was able to rationalize the harm she was suffering in her own mind.
After the abuse was uncovered in her family, she said, her mother sought medical advice from a doctor, who said Phillips was likely young enough not to remember what happened to her and she would be fine.
But she wasn’t fine.
Phillips said she had two different emotional breakdowns as a child and has since realized, through counseling, that she sought out perfection as a child in order to compensate for what she subconsciously believed she had done wrong to deserve the abuse. She still suffers nightmares about the assaults.
But the important thing to remember, she said, was that victims are not responsible for the harm they suffered. The blame lies solely at the hands of the perpetrator. Phillips also said she continues counseling for her own mental health, which has helped with processing the trauma she experienced as a child.
Unfortunately, Phillips also became a victim of domestic violence as an adult. She outlined how a previous marriage deteriorated to the point where her ex-spouse was psychologically and verbally abusive to her in front of her two daughters. At some points, she said, she was locked out of her own home and even faced infidelity from her ex-spouse.
The insidiousness of that abuse, she said, was that it never happened in public and any time it became physical, the perpetrator always knew to physically harm her in places where others couldn’t see it.
She was finally able to take steps to leave the abusive situation after watching the Netflix series “Maid,” which sees a young woman leave a domestic abuse situation while becoming a housekeeper in order to make ends meet. That show, Phillips said, fully spelled out how what she was experiencing in her own life was also abuse, and it empowered her to leave that situation with her children.
Though not a victim or survivor herself, Gilbert works with victims and survivors of abuse regularly as the executive director of Haven of Hope, a domestic violence shelter and resource provider for those needing assistance escaping domestic violence. She shared how the first thing she and those on her team do is listen and believe victims. It is a privilege, she said, to hear their stories and help them move forward and know their options, no matter what path they’d like to take.
The healing journey is different for everyone, she said, and Haven of Hope exists simply to help those needing that healing receive the resources they need to forge their own path forward. Gilbert said she provides everyone who reaches out for assistance and guidance the basic information they need to know about their rights and options. And the resources aren’t only for women, she said. Statistically, men make up about 15% of domestic and sexual violence victims.
Another thing Gilbert provides is physical support, she said. If she is working with someone and they need her there in court with them for hearings, she will endeavor to be there in the courtroom for them, she said. Another way Haven of Hope helps is by providing food and clothing to victims if they need it as part of their fresh start. The community is lucky to have multiple support organizations that she partners with to provide victims anything they need on their own journey.
To end, the panelists fielded some questions about how best to help those needing assistance in domestic or sexual violence situations. First and foremost, the panelists said, was that people needed to believe victims and listen to what they have to say. Additionally, while there was no strictly wrong answer in these situations, Gilbert warned attendees that the things they do say may be interpreted incorrectly by a survivor.
By offering to take someone to a hospital to be checked out, Gilbert said, a victim may interpret that as yet another way they have lost control. Sexual and domestic violence is all about destroying control in a victim, and by immediately assuming that survivor will want to go to the hospital, they may feel further victimized by the lack of choice provided.
Immediately after an assault, or even far later, victims may still be processing their trauma, and friends and family members need to be aware that they may not be ready to make any decisions.
Another thing friends and family need to remember is to reiterate to the survivor that what happened to them is in no way their fault, that it is solely the perpetrator’s fault.
Haven of Hope serves Bedford, Coffee, Franklin, Lincoln, Marshall and Moore counties. Anyone needing Haven’s assistance is encouraged to contact their 24-hour, toll-free hotline at 800-435-7739. Silent No Longer Tennessee can be reached online at www.silentnolongertn.org. The national domestic violence hotline is 800-799-7233.