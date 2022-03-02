A Coffee County couple faces felony charges after their 3-month-old child was reportedly injured during a domestic incident between them.
The suspects, Rachel C. Floyd and Maurice Lee Floyd are charged with aggravated child abuse.
Their charges were lodged when lawmen arrived at their Woodbury Highway residence to investigate a domestic dispute. Deputies found Mrs. Floyd holding the child at the time and the couple reportedly admitted they had been arguing and drinking.
The child was handed to a relative as deputies sorted out the situation. However, one of the officers heard the baby cry as it was being placed into the baby carrier.
“The child had a large laceration on the side of its head with a large hematoma as well,” deputies noted, adding they called paramedics to the scene to care for the injured child. “Paramedics stated there may be indications of a spinal injury.”
Neither parent acknowledged how the baby was injured; however, lawmen noted they were the only two at the house that evening. They were arrested and charged with the Class A felony that could carry 15 years in prison.