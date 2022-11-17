A 24-year-old man has been charged with aggravated statutory rape after police reportedly caught him having sex with a 13-year-old girl in Waggoner Park.
The suspect, Tre Devante Hunter faces statutory rape and contributing to the delinquency charges for the incident which was discovered when a patrolling officer noticed something suspicious in the public park.
“The vehicle was rocking as the officer observed it,” the warrant reads. “The officer found two subjects inside and they were putting their clothing on when the officer approached the window.”
The officer found the 13-year-old girl in the backseat with Hunter. The officer also smelled the aroma of marijuana and found a bong, vape pens and two marijuana blunts along with an open container of alcohol.
“The juvenile admitted to having sex with the adult,” the warrant revealed, noting she also admitted to owning the vape pens and bong.
In his defense, Hunter maintained that the sex with the 13-year-old girl was consensual. “I didn’t force her; it was consensual,” he told officers.
The case is considered “aggravated” because Hunter was more than 10 years the teen’s senior at the time of the crime. The aggravated listing make his crime a Class D Felony which carries two to four years in prison if convicted. Had the girl been one year younger he could have faced the charge of rape of a child which carries 15 to 25 years in prison.