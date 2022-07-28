City officials unanimously approved the survey and planning of restrooms, concessions and additional parking for Johnson Lane Sports Complex.
At the recent Tullahoma Board of Mayor and Alderman, the Tullahoma Parks and Recreation Department requested a proposed scope of work for St. John Engineering to provide engineering services necessary for construction of additional parking and a restroom and concessions building at the Johnson Lane Sports Complex.
Per the memo sent by Parks and Recreation Director Dave Anderson, these amenities have been requested for many years by the soccer community and also Tullahoma Sports Council, which has shared that additional parking is needed to support tournaments at the complex.
“The Board has established a capital project account for improvements to Johnson Lane, with approximately $850,000 in available funding,” Anderson stated in the memo. “To begin the project, the Board approved St. John Engineering, the City’s consulting engineers, to begin design and survey work necessary to construct a prefabricated restroom building and related concrete work, as well as to add 165 additional parking spaces on the northeast side of the existing soccer park entrance. The total estimated fee for design and survey is anticipated not to exceed $88,500.”
The board approved St. John Engineering to begin designing and survey work for the expansion project in the amount to not exceed $88,500.