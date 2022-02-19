Tullahoma Parks and Recreation is asking for the public’s help in creating a long-range master plan for the department. The department has published a survey it would like the public to fill out online.
“The survey will be used to help the department plan for future growth and maintenance of facilities and programming,” Parks and Recreation Director Dave Anderson said in an announcement. “Your voice will help identify adequate staffing levels, adding and improving facilities, increasing programming and improving the Parks and Recreation Department as a whole.”
During the most recent meeting of the Tullahoma Board of Mayor and Aldermen, Anderson told the board the purpose of the master plan, which is being created in-house, was to improve the department’s grant opportunities, assist with future programming and prioritize maintenance plans over the next five to 10 years.
“We are conducting a public survey to let us know what facilities they’re utilizing, what facilities they feel like we need to improve upon and what facilities and programming they’d like to see in the future,” he said.
The survey is available online at surveymonkey.com/r/Tullahoma_MP for anyone who would like to give their input on the parks and recreation department. Respondents have until the end of the month to respond and give their input on what the department should focus on over the next several years.
“We think it’s a really important piece of the master plan process, to give the citizens of Tullahoma voice,” he said.
For any questions or comments, contact Dave Anderson at danderson@tullahomatn.gov or call 455-1121.