Tullahoma Parks and Recreation will officially have a facilities use agreement with the Tullahoma Swim Club, making it the first organization to sign such an agreement with the city.
According to city officials, the Tullahoma Swim Club has long had a verbal agreement with parks and recreation leaders for the use of the D.W. Wilson Community Center indoor pool. Both entities are interested in continuing the partnership, though the city sought to have a formal, written agreement in place in order to clearly outline the expectations for which entity is responsible for certain things like maintenance, cleanup and how many lanes the club can use for practices.
According to Dave Anderson, Parks and Recreation Director, the new agreement includes a provision that allows for joint use of the indoor pool during club practices, in order to allow citizens the opportunity to use the pool their tax dollars pay for.
“It is imperative the citizens of Tullahoma have equal opportunity to utilize D. W. Wilson Community Center facilities, particularly the indoor pool, and this agreement will provide such an opportunity,” Anderson said in a memo on the subject.
Both TSC and the city have worked collaboratively on the new agreement, Anderson said, and the partnership between the two entities will continue.
“We value our strong relationship with the Tullahoma Swim Club to encourage the younger generation of Tullahoma to learn to swim and to improve their swim technique providing a lifelong skill,” Anderson said in the memo.
Per the agreement, three lap lanes of the indoor pool will remain open for public swim during a Tullahoma Swim Club practice. The fees for the usage of the indoor pool will remain the same as they have been for meets ($1,200 if the entire facility is used, $600 for only the pool and pool concessions area), Anderson said, and the fees for use during practice times will be waived.
The agreement will be in effect from April 1, 2022 to March 31, 2023, and be renewed on an annual basis, according to Anderson.
Anderson was questioned by Mayor Pro Tem Jimmy Blanks on the indoor pool temperature, which he said was a concern of his. He said he understood the need for the recreation center to keep the pool water temperature up in the 80s, particularly given the water exercise classes offered by the center, but that temperature was a bit much for a swim meet.
“That’s something to be aware of,” he told the recreation director.
Anderson said he was also aware of the pool temperature issues and he worked with Tullahoma Swim Head Coach Susan Farmer on keeping the pool at a lower temperature during meets per national swim requirements. There is a stipulation in the agreement that the city will keep the pool temperate at or below 82 degrees for swim meets in line with United States Swimming.
Alderman Rupa Blackwell agreed with the temperature concerns, saying that 82 degrees for a swim meet or practice seemed “a little hot to me,” but was happy to see the center willing to work with the organization to keep everyone happy. She also noted that she was glad to see the three open lanes for the public to use if they wish.
Alderman Daniel Berry said he was glad to see the beginnings of facility use agreements happening in Tullahoma and hoped Anderson would work with other sports organizations in town to get set agreements with them as well.
“I love that direction, and hopefully that’s something that we continue with all the other sports, because that is good to have so there’s not this back and forth about who’s responsible for what and who’s not,” Berry said.
Anderson said he agreed and was currently working with several other youth sports organizations, including Frank Mullins, Little League and Tullahoma Soccer Association. The Little League agreement would not take effect for the upcoming season, Anderson said, but he hoped to have it in place by next year. Additionally, Anderson said, he was set to meet with Tullahoma City Schools officials for discussion on a use agreement for Grider Stadium.
The Tullahoma Board of Mayor and Aldermen unanimously approved the agreement, with Alderman Robin Dunn absent.