Tullahoma Parks and Recreation was recently honored by the Tullahoma Tree Board for going above and beyond to improve the city’s greenery.
According to City Forrester and Parks and Recreation Program Manager Lyle Russell, the parks and rec department was awarded recognition by the tree board for the landscaping and tree planting done at Waggoner Park last year. The department planted 20 Crape Myrtles, four Foster Hollies and right Pampas Grass bushes along the border facing the Manchester Highway in order to give the area a better view than the fencing that was previously there.
Russell said the parks and recreation department has been and will be continuing to implement beautification projects like the Waggoner Park project throughout the year at different parks locations. Most recently, he told The News, pollinator beds were installed at the East Lincoln Street greenway trailhead. Another beautification project planned for Waggoner Park is expected to take place this fall.
Additionally, Russell said, if the parks and recreation department is awarded a grant it applied for this year, there will also be more plantings done at the Johnson Lane Recreation Area and the East Park Arboretum.
For now, Russell said the parks and rec maintenance staff was thankful for the honor.
“Maintenance staff is grateful to the Tullahoma Tree Board for recognizing their planting efforts,” he said.