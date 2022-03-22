The Tullahoma Parks and Recreation Department is inviting children in the community to take part in a free gardening lesson this Thursday, March 24. The free kids gardening workshop will take place from 3—4 p.m. at the C.D. Stamps Community Center, 810 S. Jackson St.
The purpose of the program is to introduce children in the first through fourth grades to the fundamentals of gardening as a welcome to spring. Children and their parents can learn basic gardening skills, special garden tricks, how to regrow produce purchased from the grocery store, indoor and outdoor gardening techniques and the do’s and don’t’s of gardening during the workshop.
The curriculum covered will include “seeds, soil, seasons and setup,” and the department will provide the students with planters and seeds of their own to garden.
Any parent interested in signing their child up for the workshop should email Aaron White at awhite@tullahomtn.gov with their name and the names of any students who would like to participate by Wednesday, March 23. Anyone looking to participate should be prepared to get their hands dirty.
For any questions about the program, contact parks and recreation at 455-1121.