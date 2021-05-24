The vote to approve a new director for the Tullahoma Parks and Recreation Department will not take place tonight, as previously scheduled.
City officials told The News the recommended candidate, Dave Anderson, of Gatlinburg, has withdrawn his name from consideration for the position for personal reasons; therefore, the agenda item relating to that vote by the Tullahoma Board of Mayor and Aldermen will be withdrawn from tonight's scheduled city board meeting.
Anderson was to be the recommended candidate to take over the parks and recreation department following the retirement of former director Kurt Glick. Glick retired from his position earlier this month. The city has been searching for a replacement for Glick since approximately April, when Glick announced his intention to retire.
Further information will be revealed at the meeting, which will take place at 5:30 p.m. in the board chambers room at Tullahoma City Hall, 201 W. Grundy St.