Tullahoma Parks and Recreation has a pickle on its hands after unknown vandals damaged one of the tennis courts near Industrial Boulevard.
According to an incident report from Tullahoma Police, parks and recreation officials reported finding gray lines painted in a square on one of two tennis courts near Waggoner Park May 28. The lines match the design of a pickleball court, which is regularly played at D.W. Wilson Community Center, the report stated.
The tennis courts are cleaned on a weekly schedule, meaning the vandalism likely took place within a few days of the report, according to police.
Interim Parks and Recreation Director J.P. Kraft told The News the issue with vandalism at that location is the tennis courts are utilized by the city through a lease agreement with Arnold Air Force Base. The tennis courts are Arnold property, and the city has a five-year lease agreement for the use of said courts.
“Per the lease agreement we must have permission prior to making any changes to the tennis courts short of routine maintenance,” Kraft said.
That maintenance includes mowing, cleaning, trash removal, fence and roadway repairs, he added. The “DIY pickleball courts” do not fall into the “routine maintenance” category.
Kraft also told The News the parks and recreation department has reached out to a sports coating company to price the paint removal. No estimates for the cost of paint removal were available as of press time, though Kraft said the contractor has made a site visit to inspect the damage.