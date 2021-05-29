Parkview Senior Living hosted an open house for its facility on Thursday, May 20, and commemorated the occasion with a grand opening ribbon cutting ceremony from the Tullahoma Area Chamber of Commerce.
Parkview Senior Living is an independent living community that offers many services for its residents while letting the residents be as independent or as sociable as possible. Some of these services includes chef-prepared meals, transportation for residents to go to doctor appointments, grocery store trips and so on.
Parkview Senior Living first opened its doors in December 2020 at 1601 Cedar Lane after over a year of construction and delays due to the COVID-19 pandemic.
The retirement-age community is the fourth Parkview Community in Tennessee with two in Knoxville and one in Maryville. Owner Jay McBride created Parkview Senior Living after trying to help his father-in-law find a safe place to live that suited his need for independent living and dignity in East Tennessee.
In a speech after the ribbon cutting ceremony, McBride thanked Tullahoma for welcoming them with open arms and said he received the recommendation of from his friend Jim Clayton.
“It just felt right,” McBride said. “He loved the area and told me it’s a win and boy he was right.”
McBride added Parkview’s success is built on people and taking the facility to make it a home for the seniors.
“We like to look at it that way - this is their home and we are the caretakers and guests here,” he said.
At the end of his speech, McBride also thanked the leadership and staff for their hard work in creating a community at Parkview Senior Living.
“The leadership team here has done such a great job of building a sense of community in this neighborhood,” McBride said.
After the ceremony, guests were encouraged look around the living facility and take tours to see some of the rooms like the large dining room, the activities room, the pub, library, parlor, game room, aerobics classes, salon, theater and spa.
Currently, Parkview Senior Living has 40 residents with 35 of the 99 apartments either rented out or have down payments placed. The cost of living at Parkview Senior Living ranges from $2,000 to $4,000 a month which covers all the living expenses.
Parkview Senior Living is privately owned and is a retirement living community rather than an assisted living community as it does not have a clinical staff.
For more information, contact Parkview Senior Living at 222-4800, visit parkviewseniorlivingtn.com or email parkviewindependentseniorliving@gmail.com.