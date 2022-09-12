2A - Creech_Buddy.jpg

Vanderbilt University Medical Center is seeking about 30 healthy adults of diverse backgrounds to participate in a national clinical trial to evaluate alternative strategies for administering the monkeypox vaccine to increase the number of available doses.

“We have a limited supply of the JYNNEOS vaccine, which is authorized for the prevention of monkeypox,” said C. Buddy Creech, MD, MPH, director of the Vanderbilt Vaccine Research Program and the Edie Carell Johnson Professor of Pediatrics, who will lead the VUMC trial.