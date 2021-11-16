The Tennessee General Assembly passed a measure recently that will allow local school board races to become partisan.
School board races and some municipal elections have not included a party affiliation. The new legislation–House Bill 9072–will allow county parties to declare whether a race will become partisan.
If a party decides to do so, it could hold a primary election or a caucus to determine candidates. If a party decides to create a partisan race, the affiliations for that party will appear on the ballot. Any party also can decline to include the party–either Republican, Democrat or Independent.
Sen. Mike Bell, R-Riceville, said 77 counties conduct primary elections, and 18 determine candidates by caucus.
The measure passed the House before the Senate amended and passed the bill 20-10. The Senate amendment gives county parties that already have filed petitions 30 days to re-petition to add school board members. The House concurred 57-23.
Rep. Scott Cepicky, R-Culleoka, said a “great awakening” occurred when parents were home with children and heard what they were learning in class, including topics such as critical race theory.
“How in the world is this being taught to our children?” Cepicky said. “You have no idea what values or beliefs those people have. We are just adding another layer of transparency.”
Others believed, with continuing disagreements at school board meetings over mask mandates and curriculum, making school board races partisan will cause fewer candidates to run.
“The state establishes the curriculum in the classroom,” Rep. John Ray Clemmons, D-Nashville, said. “Not school boards ... We are going to have a chilling effect on those willing to enter public service.”
Rep. Patsy Hazlewood, R-Signal Mountain, said she was against the bill because it would make it more difficult to run for school board. In the last race in her county, she said it cost about $40,000 to run, and adding a primary would add to that cost.
“I think, by doing this, that we are implementing another hurdle for school board members to cross,” Hazlewood said. “I think that we all want good school board members. My concern is that we would be closing the door to potentially good candidates.”
Other Republicans also voiced concern the bill could cause some candidates to not run for a school board.
“I hope that these candidates have education at heart,” said Brandon Ogles, R-Franklin. “I hope that this does not turn into a platform for political office down the road.”
Tullahoma’s representatives in the General Assembly had conflicting views on the bill. While Tullahoma Sen. Janice Bowling voted for the bill with 19 other state senators, Rep. Rush Bricken abstained from the vote in the House, logging his official position as “Present Not Voting” with three other representatives.
He told The News later he felt there were “too many unknowns still outstanding on it” to vote either for or against the measure.
“I thought it needed to come through a regular session,” he said. “The impact of the Thach Act preventing Federal contract employees from running for partisan offices was a big unknown that led me to pass on this.”
Bowling said her reasoning for approving the measure was due to the parents of Tennessee’s wishes.
“I think that that has become a real forefront issues with a lot of parents in Tennessee,” she told The News. “There are certain school systems in Tennessee that would like to see the partisan [races], because it a person puts an R or a D behind their name, it gives you some insight into their worldview.”
Bowling further noted the bill does not make partisan school board races mandatory, only permissible.
“This will take place within each school district whether or not they want to have the opportunity to look at the political worldview of the parents.”
She added that including the party affiliation lends more transparency to those seeking seats on their local school boards.
“I think it’s disingenuous to say that education takes place in a vacuum,” she said. “A lot of people found out that a lot of the education issues have become extremely political in their worldviews. Parents want to know what the school board is doing. They’re going to elect them; they’re their friends and neighbors, and I don’t see that as anything that would be disruptive or unpalatable.”
Gov. Bill Lee signed the bill into law Friday, Nov. 12.
According to Coffee County Elections Administrator Andy Farrar, the bill would not affect current state statute that requires municipal elections to be nonpartisan—TCA 2-13-208—but that there could be a major impact to the city of Tullahoma. Unless Tullahoma’s legislative voices in the General Assembly could get a new law passed that would match all municipal elections to the August and November cycles, the city would be on the hook for funding a primary and general election should a county party choose to hold a primary.
According to Farrar, off-year elections cost the city approximately $25,000 each. With the passage of HB 9072, the city of Tullahoma could potentially be responsible for footing the $25,000 per election cost should a county political party decide to hold a primary election. With both a primary and general election to be held in an off-year, the city would have to pay $50,000 every other year beginning in 2023.
The city recently moved to change its charter to move its mayoral and aldermanic elections to even years to sync up with the general election cycle, saving the city around $20,000 per election. When municipalities hold elections at the same time as county, state or federal elections, the costs are shared among those holding elections. By moving the municipal elections to even years, the city will only pay around $5,000 or less per election.
The partisan school board bill was brought up at a recent meeting of the Tullahoma Board of Mayor and Aldermen. Mayor Pro Tem Jimmy Blanks criticized Bowling for her support of the bill, saying it “hits Tullahoma in the pocket book.”
“Our local representative Mr. Bricken, did not vote for that,” he said. “Our illustrious senator did vote for that.
“If I remember right, these same representatives carried water for us to nullify off-year elections, and I don’t know, Fran, if they need to come to you for Alzheimer’s help because they’ve forgotten or not,” he said, referring to South Central Regional Coordinator Fran Gray, who was in the audience that night, “but I would say, if you’re going to vote one way, why turn around and vote another.”
Farrar said Bowling and Bricken previously carried legislation to sync all municipal elections to the general election cycle in the previous legislative session this year. The bills, House Bill 0246 and its companion in the Senate, SB 0190, carried by Tullahoma’s representatives in the General Assembly would require municipal legislative bodies to “change the dates of municipal elections to coincide with the August primary and November general elections.” The bills passed some preliminary measures in their respective chambers, but the session ended with no major movement on them.