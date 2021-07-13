This year marks the 20th anniversary of Partners for Healing, and the local nonprofit will begin the celebration by having an open house this weekend.
The open house will be Sunday, July 18, on 109 W. Blackwell St. and will take place from 1 to 3 p.m. with tours and refreshments available.
Executive Director Lynn Brumfield said the purpose of the open house is to engage with former staff, patients, board members and supporters in the community who haven’t been in the building in some time as a way to honor the 20-year legacy.
Partners for Healing is a nonprofit organization with a mission “to open hearts and hands in love and understanding by providing compassionate health care and nurturing to the working uninsured of Coffee, Franklin and Moore Counties of Southern Middle Tennessee.”
Recently, Partners for Healing received its fourth allocation check from United Way of HWY 55 and was named one of 19 other nonprofits to be partnering with United Way for the 2021-2022 allocations cycle. Brumfield said she is excited to continue working with the nonprofit.
“We appreciate the ongoing support from United Way,” Brumfield said. “It’s been a long time, but we appreciate their support.”
She added in its application this year the organization focused on the mental health and cases management services.
“For our mental health service we have a counselor that’s here one day a week; we have been doing that since the beginning, and this past fall we were able to add a psychiatric nurse practitioner that does medication management,” Brumfield said.
Partners for Healing Community Outreach Coordinator Morgan Jennings added for case management services they assess the patient’s nonmedical needs and refer them to other community agencies to have those needs met. One service they are helping to spread the word about is the community hotline 211.
“It’s not highly leveraged, and we hope to further our partnership with United Way by using it and letting other partner agencies know about it,” Jennings said.
According to United Way of HWY 55 Executive Director Ashley Abraham, 211 is a 24/7 community services hotline through United Way worldwide, where a trained person will help callers with their needs and connect them to local resources in the other.
“They may need rent assistance, food assistance, health insurance or whatever the need is 211 will direct them,” Abraham said. “It’s a great resource.”
After the open house, the celebrations will continue as Partners for Healing will have a ribbon cutting ceremony at 2 p.m. Tuesday, Aug. 3 at the clinic. Brumfield said they hope to be able to get some of the original parties or family that were in the first ribbon cutting photo to memorialize that they have been there for 20 years. The final event will be the PFH Turns 20! Birthday Party fundraiser event on Saturday, Sept. 18, on Ovoca Lake. Ticket information will be available on Partners for Healing website and social media.
For more information about Partners for Healing and their services, call 455-5014 or go to partnersforhealing.org. Business hours are 8 a.m. to 1 p.m. Monday through Wednesday, 8 a.m. to 5 p.m. on Thursday and closed on Friday through Sunday. For information about 211, visit 211.org.