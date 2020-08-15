Partners for Healing, a free clinic for the working uninsured, provides care for patients that they would likely otherwise not have access to — even during the current pandemic.
Partners Director Lynn Brumfield said, “Even in a pandemic people have high blood pressure and diabetes.”
“We are fortunate in that we are provided a lot of free medications from a variety of sources. One is Dispensary of Hope, it is based out of Nashville…we are able to provide typical things that people need.”
Brumfield added, “While we know we provide a valuable service; our underlying goal is that all people are covered by insurance and don’t need us. We recently had a patient ‘graduate’ into insurance and shared how appreciative she was of our services. She also shared that she believed the care she received here was better than many places she had to pay to receive services.”
Small clinic, big results
A glance at some statistics from the last 12 months shows that patients from Coffee and Moore counties were provided 1,661 appointments with our nurse practitioners, including established patients, well woman, and new patients, provided 410 free labs tests, 300 unique patients seen, ranging in age from 9 to 88 with most of them between 19 and 64. Partners also dispensed over 6,500 free 30-day prescriptions from our in-house pharmacy. The clinic transitioned from in-person appointments to phone visits. About 13 percent of the total number of patients, 278 visits, were logged in mid-March when COVID-19 hit.
Citing Partners’ mission statement, Brumfield sums up the mission of the clinic: “to open our hearts and hands in love and understanding by providing compassionate health care and nurturing to the uninsured who are working, disabled or those transitioning into work in Coffee, Franklin, and Moore counties.”
Those with employment and lack adequate insurance can apply for care by going to www.partnersforhealing.org.