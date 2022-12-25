P4H opening new clinic

Ray Marcrom, of One Day of Hope, Lynn Brumfield, outgoing Partners for Healing Executive Director, and Patrick Brown, Partners for Healing Board of Directors Chair, sign agreement to open Manchester satellite clinic.

 Photo provided

A free medical care clinic for the working uninsured is coming to Manchester.

One Day of Hope and Partners for Healing recently signed an agreement to operate the Partner’s clinic one day a week at the One Day of Hope Center located at 1914 McArthur St. in Manchester.