TE Connectivity and Lowe’s have joined together to support the Hickerson Elementary School first graders, providing them activities that might otherwise have been canceled due to COVID.
The idea for the partnership between business and education was hatched by Tyler Walton, who is a Machinist employed at TE Connectivity in Tullahoma. His wife Chloe is a first grade teacher at Hickerson Elementary School. She pointed out that field trips for the students were canceled this year because of COVID. She then sought out ways the students could have field trip activities at school. However, the problem was that the activities would need to be funded.
After discussing the issue with her husband, Tyler offered to see what he and his company TE Connectivity could do to support the idea of having “in-house field trips” for the students. TE Connectivity then reached out to Jennifer, one of the assistant managers at our local Lowe’s for support. Jennifer and Lowes then generously donated a craftsman tool set to be raffled off to support the 1st graders.
Jennifer also thought a of another way to support the cause and donated workshop kits that Lowe’s had in storage that were not being utilized since the kid’s workshop clinics were cancelled because of COVID.
With the support of Katelyn Carben, a facilities support employee at TE Connectivity, over $600 was raised to bring activities to the school for the 1st graders at Hickerson elementary to enjoy.
For the last eight years Lowe’s has supported TE Connectivity in numerous fund raisers to support local charities and organization’s like the American Heart Association, Tullahoma Foster Children and have now expanded their support to local schools.