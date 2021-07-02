County officials have passed the $22.8 million budget for 2021-2022.
The Coffee County Commission discussed the proposed budget for 2021-2022 on June 22. The commission was first presented the budget at the June 8 full commission meeting.
During the public comment section of the meeting, Sherriff Deputy Matthew Miller spoke to the commission and told them that the proposed budget, if passed, will change many of the deputies’ lives as it will increase their salaries and will hopefully reduce turnover in the department, which has been an issue for several years.
He said many of them stay with the Sheriff’s Department because they enjoy the work and love working for the county. He added while some don’t want to leave, some have to due to the pay since have families to support.
“We know this is our choice and our problem, but we love this county and do not want to leave,” Miller said.
Miller ended his comments by thanking the members of the budget and finance committee for approving Sherriff Chad Partin’s budget and hoped the commission will pass the budget. Coffee County Mayor Gary Cordell said he appreciated Miller’s comments.
When the proposed budget came up for discussion, Commissioner Joey Hobbs made the motion to make an amendment to the budget and add $10,000 back to the Register of Deeds’ office.
During the June 15 budget and finance committee meeting, the committee voted 3-2 on taking the $10,000 away from the department due to the department having funds to hire another full time employee. They did not see the need for the department to have a part time employee.
The amendment passed with 15-yes, 3-no and one abstain.
Before voting on the budget, County Commissioner Bobby Bryan praised all members of the budget and finance committee for the hard work they all put in since February and thanked the commissioners who attended the meetings.
“I like to thank all of Budget and Finance members for their work on the budget and all the commissioners who came to attend those meetings,” Bryan said.
Bryan pointed out to the commission that the proposed fiscal budget sees that the appropriations are $1,309,279 more than the previous year’s budget due to many of the county departments’ main request being an increase in salaries for their employees. He added there was additional employee benefit costs between 26% through 32% that is associated with the increases, which included retirement and social security
“We want to represent the employees, like I do, but I also want to represent the taxpayers and the facts are what they are,” Bryan said.
He added that will leave the county a deficit towards $479,778 and an estimated ending fund balance for the general fund to be about $5.8 million.
“We deal with budgets, with the total county budget is about $82 million,” Bryan said. “That’s a pretty good size budget and I think a lot of people don’t realize that.”
Commissioner David Orrick commented next and said he wants all the county employees, citizens and commissioners to know that the committee members spent many nights and hours working with Accounts and Budgets Office Director Marianna Edinger on reviewing the budget before them.
“It’s a daunting task and I’m very grateful for the team we have as we stuck together and made this work,” Orrick said.
He added that he hopes it goes smooth next and hopefully they can solve budget issues relating to salaries.
“That’s been an issue for many years and I hope we can solve it going forward very easily,” he said.
Commissioner Dennis Hunt also thanked budget and finance for their hard work on reviewing the budget and praised the county employees for the work they put in during the COVID-19 pandemic and showed up to earn their pay.
“I feel like they deserve any of the benefits and raises they are going to get,” Hunt said.
Before the final vote, Cordell in turn thanked the committee for spending many hours on reviewing the budget and hopes the process will be easier.
The budget passed 19-0 and was met with a round of applause from the county employees in attendance. Cordell thanked the county employees for their service and the county commission returned with a round of applause as well. The raises will go into effect on July 1.
In addition to the main budget, the commission also passed the tax levy for the next fiscal unanimously, with the total uniform tax rate for Coffee County still $2.5819 per $100 of taxable property. Manchester residents pay an additional $.0662 to the county for education debt service for a total county rate of $2.6481. Residents in the city of Manchester pay an additional 2.29 in property taxes, for a total of $4.94.
Rural residents pay no city taxes, but will continue to pay the county a total of $2.9324 to cover rural debt service and solid waste/sanitation services.
Industrial Park residents pay the county a special purpose tax of $.2536 on top of the uniform rate for a total of $3.1860.