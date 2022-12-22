This past week, the U.S. Congress had passed the FY23 National Defense Authorization Act (NDAA), which will not only impact Tennessee, but will also have a local impact at Arnold Air Force Base and the University of Tennessee Space Institute.
The $858 billion bill passed in a bipartisan vote between in both the House of Representatives, with a 350-80 vote earlier this month, and the Senate with an 83-11 vote Thursday, Dec. 15. If President Joe Biden signs the measure into law as expected, it will be the 62nd year Congress has enacted legislation prescribing military policy and authorizing overarching Pentagon spending.
Some of the big highlights of the bill would authorize $817 billion for the Department of Defense specifically, which is $45 billion more than Biden’s budget request this year. The bill would also authorize $12.6 billion for inflation impact on purchases, $3.8 billion for military construction projects and $2.5 billion for fuel purchases. The NDAA also has various provisions for supporting service members and their families, aid for Ukraine, enhancing the defense partnership with Taiwan and ending the mandate for members of the military to get the COVID-19 vaccine.
According to Sen. Marsha Blackburn, who serves on the Armed Services Committee, each committee member works and communicates with military representatives with what their needs are to complete their mission.
“Having that knowledge of what the need is and then how to best accommodate a solution, that is going to be helpful to the military,” Blackburn told The News.
Some of Blackburn’s work on the NDAA and how it will support Tennessee includes encouraging additional funding for defense capabilities and partnering with private sector developers along with additional research at various academic institutions and research facilities, including the University of Tennessee Space Institute in Tullahoma.
“What you have to do is put money into innovation for the next war,” Blackburn said. “All of these come into play when you talk about having a force ready to fight in 21st century warfare, when you talk about great power competition and being equipped to meet the challenges that come with great power competition.”
She added when observing what has been happening in Russia, China, Iran and North Korea, these are the areas that the country needs to be innovating.
As for the local impact by the NDAA, Blackburn said there will be more jobs, more stability and more growth at Arnold Air Force Base. She added the base is perfectly positioned as the infrastructure is in place and its proximity between Huntsville and Oak Ridge as the base will have a significant role in testing with the Space Force.
“We are so pleased to do so much for the AEDC community and we know that the significance is going to grow,” the congresswoman said. “We’re just very pleased with the outcome of this year’s NDAA.”
Blackburn stated after working with the different groups and seeing what was needed, communicating to other committee members the significance and value of the request, getting it into the Senate and getting it to pass took a lot of time and effort but she was delighted to get it done.