Marsha Blackburn

Sen. Marsha Blackburn

 U.S. Senate Photographic Studio John Klemmer

This past week, the U.S. Congress had passed the FY23 National Defense Authorization Act (NDAA), which will not only impact Tennessee, but will also have a local impact at Arnold Air Force Base and the University of Tennessee Space Institute.

The $858 billion bill passed in a bipartisan vote between in both the House of Representatives, with a 350-80 vote earlier this month, and the Senate with an 83-11 vote Thursday, Dec. 15. If President Joe Biden signs the measure into law as expected, it will be the 62nd year Congress has enacted legislation prescribing military policy and authorizing overarching Pentagon spending.

Tags

Recommended for you