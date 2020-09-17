For the last 38 years, K&S Awards has been a staple in the Tullahoma community. Whether it’s trophies, plaques, acrylics, custom rubber stamps, self-inkers, daters, ribbons, medals, certificates, badges, nameplates, pens and desk plates, owners Kenneth and Suanna Campbell were there to meet their customer’s needs.
Since 1995, K&S Awards has also been involved in a Coffee County tradition, getting to engrave the Coffee Pot every year that Tullahoma won the rivalry contest. After opening their business in 1982, the Campbell’s are ready to pass on that tradition, as they have sold their store to Allen and Genie Rogers of Tullahoma.
“We enjoyed the fact that we were part of this community and the school system here in Tullahoma,” Suanna said. “We’ve enjoyed being able to participate with the school and sports and the community. We just want to say thank you for 38 years of dedicated service to us.”
In 1982, K&S Awards opened for business, starting in a small back corner of a back bedroom of their home. The first equipment was purchased with a loan from Kenneth’s grandmother, Lula May Pollock.
After initially starting the business as a way to make extra income to help with a house payment, the Campbells soon turned it into a full-time operation. Over the years, K&S Awards expanded and is now located at 510 Country Club Drive in Tullahoma.
“It was our baby,” Suanna said. “We started by making rubber stamps. Kenneth worked for The Tullahoma News and made rubber stamps there. His grandmother let us borrow $600 to buy the equipment to hand set stamps at that time. It’s evolved over time. Now we use our laser engraver instead of hand-setting each little letter. The Lord has blessed us and we’ve prospered.”
Earlier this year, the Campbells put their business up sale after Kenneth’s health wouldn’t allow him to continue working at the shop. Once the Rogers family saw that K&S Awards was for sale, Allen said that he approached both Kenneth and Suanna about taking over. Despite the new ownership, K&S Awards will remain at the same address and will still hold the same name.
“We came to the conclusion [with the Campbells] that it would be a good fit,” Allen said. “What an honor it’s going to be to serve the community. Not only are we going to serve the community, but we are going to take over what is almost a legacy or a tradition in the community. It was an honor to leave the name as is and to be able to carry on that name.”
Kenneth said he really appreciates the Rogers family leaving the K&S Awards name. He and Suanna also wanted to thank their customers for making them truly part of Tullahoma.
“The community has supported us. They’ve been there and they’ve been loyal to us,” Kenneth said. “We are really going to miss being able to talk to people.”
“They helped us raise our four kids,” Suanna added. “That’s probably going to one of the things that we miss the most, we are really going to miss the people and the friends that we’ve made. We really are wishing the Rogers the best of luck. We are thankful that they are going to keep the tradition of K&S Awards.”
Kenneth added that he really loved and enjoyed the work that he was able to provide his customers.
“We didn’t get rich, but we fed our family and bought stuff that we needed,” Kenneth said.
“But, we did get rich in friends,” Suanna said. “We hated to quit, but Kenneth’s health caught up. I tried to run it for two years by myself, but just wasn’t able to do that. We thank God that the Rogers came along. With the Rogers family being involved in Tullahoma and sports, I think they are going to do very well.”