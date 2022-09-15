Life Change Church Pastor Christian Watts has resigned from the local pulpit amid allegations that he had an inappropriate relationship with a 16-year-old girl over 20 years ago.
“These past few days have been difficult for our church and for my family,” Watts wrote in his resignation letter sent to his congregation. “I am deeply sorry for any pain and sorrow this has brought upon you.”
Watts said he wanted to spare his congregation from the negativity caused by the situation.
“Two of the key attributes that are essential of a church leader is to have impact within its community are trust and integrity,” he said. “These two attributes are being called into question when it comes to my leadership. Because of this, and in an effort to not allow the negativity that is being directed towards me to have any greater effect on you, I feel it is best for Life Change Church Tullahoma and for my family that I resign my position as pastor of Life Change Church Tullahoma.”
The resignation comes after an article recently appeared in The Tennessean revealing allegations by Valerie Swope that she had a sexual relationship with Watts when he was youth pastor at Bethany Baptist Church in Kentucky when she was 16 and he was 28. There were no criminal charges sought nor any lawsuits filed in connection with the alleged actions. The legal age of consent in Kentucky was 16 at the time. Watts reportedly resigned his post in Kentucky when Swope reported the incidents to church officials in 2002. He went on to work at other churches before becoming pastor at Life Change Church in Tullahoma in 2017.
Swope’s revelation of her allegations comes as eyes are on the Southern Baptist Church concerning how the denomination handles claims of inappropriate behavior by pastors and leadership in the organization.
Watts did not specifically mention The Tennessean article when bidding farewell to his congregation but instead pointed out Life Change Church will continue on after he is gone.
“I know this comes as a very sad thing for many of you,” he said. “Two things ... Life Change Church is not closing. Remember, YOU are the church! Secondly, God has a plan! Rather than react, I want to encourage you to pray and to not give up! God is still on the throne and He will complete the work He began! Know that Kelleye and I love you all and are praying for you!”
Watts thanked his congregation for the years he spent at the church and wished them well in the future.
“I want to thank you for the opportunity to serve you, and to share in furthering the Kingdom of God with you,” he said. “Please know that our family loves you and will be keeping each of you in our prayers.”