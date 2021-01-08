The Tullahoma pastor who called for Alderman Jenna Amacher to resign was not calling for any violence against her, he says.
Pastor Elmore Torbert Jr., who currently leads the Mt. Zion Baptist Church congregation, says his quotation of scripture at the Dec. 22 special called meeting has been misinterpreted by those who disagree with his call for the freshman alderman to resign following a series of social media flare ups.
During the meeting, Torbert quoted Matthew 11:12, which says, “The kingdom has suffered violence and those who have been violated shall take it by force.”
Some in the community called the pastor’s quotation as a threat of violence against Amacher, which Torbert says is inaccurate.
“Of course not,” he said of the interpretation. He then explained what the scripture meant.
“That scripture, if we look in the old King James version [of the Bible], it’s written in red – the voice of Jesus Christ, and it was his declaration to the oppressor that seemed [as if] it was okay to oppress God’s children,” he said. “Other background studies show that it was a clarification of John the Baptist; that the ministry of Christ has begun to speak non-violently on behalf of God’s people.
“And so Jesus said, ‘The kingdom of God suffered violence,’ and that violence is for anyone or for someone to make some type of disparaging, uncivil [or] hurtful talk against God’s people – God’s children. We’re all God’s children. He said the kingdom suffers violence, and those who have been violated will take it by force.”
“When Jesus said that, he meant, ‘this now starts my public ministry,’” Torbert said. “It was a ministry of protest against the Roman Empire.”
Moving the words to the modern era, Torbert added, meant the “ministry of protest” has become “the ministry of speaking up for those who have no voice, who feel violated by what Jenna did.”
He said the quotation was “in no way” meant to be a call to arms for anyone.
“It is in no way and in no how an opportunity to call for reckless arms,” Torbert said.
Other criticisms of the pastor have circulated, including that the faith leader is not a citizen of Tullahoma and therefore has no right to call for the resignation of a woman who does not represent him.
Torbert confirmed to The News that he has not been a citizen of Tullahoma for a little “less than a year and a half,” though he was previously a citizen for more than 10 years.
Regardless, Torbert said he still represents people in the community as the leader of his church.
“I am a representative of the people of Tullahoma,” he said. “I still work [and] serve here. I’m at my church many hours of the day.”
Those who speak at city meetings during the “citizen comment” portion are not limited to solely those who reside or own businesses in the city limits. City officials confirmed to The News that portion of the meeting is open to anyone, citizen or no.
During this portion of city meetings, the board requires speakers to give their name and address for public records. Should a speaker fail to provide either of these things, the information would be captured “later in the meeting,” per city officials.