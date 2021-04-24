The Employer Support of the Guard and Reserve (ESGR) presented several Patriot awards to members of the Tennessee Department of Corrections in Tullahoma as a thank you for their support to one of their employees in the reserves.
ESGR state committee members came by the department’s Tullahoma office to present several members Patriot awards after being nominated by employee and member of the reserve Cpt. Travis Gentry.
Gentry recently returned from his second tour of duty in Iraq. He has been serving in the Tennessee National Guard as a member of the military police for 14 years and is currently with the 168th Military Police Battalion in Dyersburg.
“I really appreciate the support and help you gave me,” Gentry said in a short speech. “I appreciate everybody here.”
ESGR is a Department of Defense program established in 1972 to promote cooperation and understanding between Reserve Component Service members and their civilian employers and to assist in the resolution of conflicts arising from an employee's military commitment.
The Patriot Award is an award where an employee serving in the National Guard or Reserve may nominate individual supervisors and bosses for providing support directly to the service member and his or her family through a wide range of measures, including flexible schedules, time off prior to and after deployment, caring for families and granting leaves of absence if needed.
“We encourage our reservists to put their employers in for awards,” ESGR state committee member Jack Hagopien said.
Hagopien added giving these awards to the employers is very important given the number of guardsmen and reservists being deployed recently and the extra work the employers have to do when the service member is gone.
“We try to work with people so we can bridge those gaps so that our guardsmen and reservists can help maintain the freedom in this country that we enjoy,” Hagopien said.
Gentry said when he joined the department in February of 2019, he informed his employers he was in a cycle for deployment; he said they were supportive from day one.
“From day one they told me they will do everything they can to support me, and it’s been nothing but that since then,” Gentry said. “Everybody who has been presented with an award deserves it.”
Gentry asks other employers who have hired reservists to continue to support them, as they have an important job in the military along with their civilian work.
“I just ask all the employers to continue to support us.”