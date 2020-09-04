The 19th annual Patriot Day Commemoration ceremony will take place Friday, Sept. 11.
For the past 18 years, the Tullahoma Fire Department has hosted the ceremony, which commemorates the 343 New York firefighters who lost their lives in the terrorist attacks on the World Trade Center towers Sept. 11, 2001. The ceremony also serves to remember all first responders lost that day or affected by the attacks.
The ceremony is scheduled to begin at 7:30 a.m. outside the South Jackson Street fire station. Remarks from Fire Chief Richard Shasteen and Mayor Ray Knowis will be shared, as well as a presentation of the new Patriot Awards for one person from Tullahoma Fire and Police Departments.
The ceremony will also feature the ceremonial ringing of a bell on the historic fire engine in a 3-4-3 pattern, symbolizing the 343 lost firefighters.
The public is invited and encouraged to come to the ceremony, which will take place outside.