Kenneth Pearson will be the new fire chief of the Tullahoma Fire Department.
Pearson was officially promoted from Deputy Fire Chief to the Fire Chief position at the Monday, Sept. 27, meeting of the Tullahoma Board of Mayor and Aldermen based on a recommendation from City Administrator Jennifer Moody. Pearson has been serving as the interim Fire Chief since former Chief Richard Shasteen retired in July after more than 30 years with the department.
According to a memo from Moody on the subject, Pearson first joined the fire department in 1998 as a volunteer firefighter. Over his 23 years with the department, Pearson has been “progressively promoted up the ranks,” including his move into the administration in 2019. Pearson is currently pursuing a master’s degree in organizational leadership with an emphasis on crisis and emergency management, Moody said in the memo.
Throughout his tenure with the department, Pearson has received commendations for his efforts mentoring and developing individuals under his command as well as leading with a positive attitude. Pearson served his entire firefighting career alongside Shasteen, Moody said, and, like him, has “a deep commitment to serving this community and a passion for ensuring that everyone under his command goes home safe.”
“He is already a valued member of our city leadership team, and I am honored to be able to recommend him for promotion to Tullahoma’s next Fire Chief,” Moody said in her memo.
In his cover letter, which was provided to The News, Pearson said he has “worked with some of the best leaders in the fire industry.”
“The knowledge of my colleagues and my experiences have been an invaluable asset to my development,” he wrote. “I know that these experiences coupled with my prior management experience in the corporate world have molded me into the leader I am today. I am a servant to my community and to the employees I lead.”
Pearson holds degrees from Chattanooga State Community College and Trevecca Nazarene University. He was promoted to a full-time firefighter in 2001, an engineer in 2007, lieutenant in 2013 and was named Assistant Chief in 2019 under Shasteen and former Deputy Chief Tim Stubblefield. He was formally named Deputy Chief in 2020 upon Stubblefield’s retirement and has been serving as interim chief since July 26.
At the meeting, Moody detailed the hiring process, which she noted was a “multi-step process” that informed her decision. She first relied on a panel from the Municipal Technical Advisory Service (MTAS), which included two different fire chiefs and a human resources professional from across the state. That panel identified four finalists for the positions based on their skills and critical competencies. Next, Moody said, a community panel selected by her evaluated the finalists. That panel was made up of Coffee County Emergency Medical Service Director Michael Bonner, Coffee County 911 Director Scott LeDuc and Tullahoma Police Chief Jason Williams. As they will all work closely with the fire chief, Moody said, their opinions were valuable. Finally, Moody said, all candidates participated in a one-on-one interview with her.
Moody said Pearson exhibited the administrative and communication skills as well as combined relationships and trust in the community, all of which made him the right man for the job.
“He’s proven himself to be a leader and a mentor within the department, and I anticipate he is going to continue to lead by example in his new role,” she said, noting that Pearson shared with her his goals and vision for the department moving forward.
The city board voted unanimously to approve the promotion.
Pearson became emotional after the vote was approved, saying Moody’s kind words of his previous job performance and belief in his ability as the new chief were the greatest commendation he could ever expect.
“I appreciate the process we went through, and I do want to work with the community in saving the community,” he said.