A Chattanooga man was killed this past week when he was struck by a Kenworth on Interstate 24 while walking along the highway.
The man, Grant Brumlow, 23, was pronounced dead on arrival at Unity Medical Center in Manchester after being struck by the 2019 construction vehicle driven by Donnie Goines, 73, of Little Rock, Ark. The accident happened Sunday afternoon near mile-marker 108. According to the highway patrol, the victim was walking in the left lane of the interstate when he was struck by the truck. Debris from the truck were strewn onto another westbound vehicle causing damage.
No charges are expected and investigators did not reveal why Brumlow was walking along the interstate.