One Tullahoma resident is continuing to work at the polls after over 25 years of service.
At 82 years old, Nina Pegram has been working at the polling stations in Tullahoma for over 25 years.
As the poll workers prepped for the early voting booths Friday, Pegram’s family lined up first to vote as part of their family tradition.
Pegram’s son Steve recalled that when he was growing up, their father taught them voting was an important right and they should always vote.
“If you don’t vote then you shouldn’t complain,” Steve said.
Nina admitted she doesn’t recall when she first started working at the polls but it’s an activity she enjoys.
“It was something to keep me busy, seeing people every year and just being out,” she said.
Even though the COVID-19 pandemic has presented a challenge to how someone votes, it’s still a duty that should be done, according to Nina.
“It’s something we all need to do and it’s kind of scary wearing these [masks], but we’re willing to do it if we have to,” Nina said.
She noted that as long as she is able to, she will continue to work the voting polls.
Nina encourages everyone to go out and make their voice heard.
“People, get out there and vote,” she said.
Early voting for the Aug. 6 election started July 17 and continues to Aug. 1. The ballot includes elections for Tullahoma mayor, alderman and school board.
Residents who want to cast an early vote can go to C.D. Stamps Community Center at 810 S. Jackson St. from 9 a.m. to 4:30 p.m., Monday through Friday and 9 a.m. to noon on Saturdays. You are asked to bring a photo identification.
